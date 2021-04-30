Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to report $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Illumina’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the highest is $1.35. Illumina reported earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 101.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illumina will report full year earnings of $5.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.71 to $6.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $8.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Illumina.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS.

ILMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays began coverage on Illumina in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities lowered Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $378.00.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.02, for a total transaction of $126,234.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,620,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total value of $1,684,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 164,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,446,688.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,428 shares of company stock valued at $5,564,046 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 274.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth about $279,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth about $539,000. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

ILMN traded down $5.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $399.93. 732,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,072. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $404.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $379.63. Illumina has a 12 month low of $260.42 and a 12 month high of $555.77. The stock has a market cap of $58.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

