Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Will Post Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) to post earnings of $1.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Ligand Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.89 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $6.15 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.75 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $69.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.94 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 11.23%. The business’s revenue was up 158.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share.

LGND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.67.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Charles S. Berkman sold 18,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.50, for a total transaction of $3,230,314.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,390,035.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd C. Davis sold 5,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.14, for a total transaction of $1,083,390.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,678 shares in the company, valued at $10,162,088.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,727 shares of company stock worth $12,192,288 in the last ninety days. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 168.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

NASDAQ:LGND traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $146.92. 1,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,507. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $78.26 and a one year high of $219.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.86. The company has a current ratio of 20.28, a quick ratio of 19.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

