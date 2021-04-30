Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $450.63 Million

Brokerages expect Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) to post $450.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Plantronics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $459.33 million and the lowest is $441.92 million. Plantronics reported sales of $403.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plantronics will report full-year sales of $1.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Plantronics.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $484.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.22 million. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 53.39% and a positive return on equity of 70.65%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plantronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Plantronics from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Sidoti raised Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Plantronics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLT. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Plantronics by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 27,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Plantronics by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,464 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 93,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Plantronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Plantronics by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 12,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PLT opened at $42.46 on Friday. Plantronics has a one year low of $10.95 and a one year high of $50.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.80.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

