Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.27 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) will post $4.27 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.45 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.95 billion. PPG Industries posted sales of $3.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full year sales of $16.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.02 billion to $17.34 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $17.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.66 billion to $18.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PPG Industries.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PPG shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Vertical Research raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.71.

In related news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at $4,759,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 167,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,088,000 after acquiring an additional 14,406 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 5.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 64,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,266,000 after acquiring an additional 23,367 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,285,946 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $185,458,000 after acquiring an additional 48,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 21,128 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 7,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

PPG stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $173.19. 754,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,550,348. PPG Industries has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $176.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

