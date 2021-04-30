Zacks: Analysts Expect Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $71.76 Million

Equities research analysts expect Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) to announce sales of $71.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $74.16 million and the lowest is $70.52 million. Amicus Therapeutics posted sales of $60.53 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will report full year sales of $313.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $309.30 million to $319.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $429.58 million, with estimates ranging from $369.90 million to $487.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Amicus Therapeutics.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $70.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.50 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 73.81% and a negative net margin of 120.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FOLD shares. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amicus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

Shares of FOLD traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.95. 31,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,808,340. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Amicus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.83 and a 12 month high of $25.39.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 821,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,215,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $105,455.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 389,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,905,391.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,379 shares of company stock valued at $795,330 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOLD. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 76.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 20.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 3,408.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 10,907 shares during the period.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.