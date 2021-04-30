Zacks: Analysts Expect East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Will Post Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) will post $1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.21. East West Bancorp reported earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $5.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $5.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover East West Bancorp.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $426.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.91 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on EWBC shares. DA Davidson raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC traded up $0.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.15. The company had a trading volume of 538,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,652. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. East West Bancorp has a 52 week low of $29.53 and a 52 week high of $82.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.13 and its 200 day moving average is $58.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 27.27%.

In other news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $90,105.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,528.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $79,772.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,400 shares of company stock valued at $295,098. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $2,546,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new position in East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $891,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 9.6% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,085,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,902,000 after buying an additional 183,000 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 2,960.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 9,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 20.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

