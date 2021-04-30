Zacks: Analysts Expect Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to Post $1.94 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings of $1.94 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eli Lilly and’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.08 and the lowest is $1.77. Eli Lilly and posted earnings of $1.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will report full-year earnings of $7.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $8.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.95 to $9.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eli Lilly and.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.75.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 75.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LLY opened at $182.20 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $218.00. The firm has a market cap of $174.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

