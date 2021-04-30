Zacks: Analysts Expect Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. Mitek Systems reported earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will report full year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.72. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mitek Systems.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 17.19%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Mitek Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mitek Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mitek Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Mitek Systems by 1,018.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,182 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 10,182 shares during the period. 64.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MITK stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 542,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,127. The company has a market cap of $694.65 million, a PE ratio of 90.06 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.33 and its 200-day moving average is $15.18. Mitek Systems has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $19.88.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mitek Systems (MITK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.