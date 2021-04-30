Zacks: Analysts Expect Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) to Post $3.43 EPS

Brokerages predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.43 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.59. Molina Healthcare reported earnings of $4.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full year earnings of $12.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.70 to $13.51. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $15.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.90 to $16.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Molina Healthcare.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MOH. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.27.

NYSE MOH traded up $5.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $253.77. 363,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,808. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $238.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Molina Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $151.40 and a fifty-two week high of $261.50.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total value of $82,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $183,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Molina Healthcare (MOH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.