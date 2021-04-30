Zacks: Analysts Expect Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) to Announce $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.12. Tencent Music Entertainment Group posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will report full year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.48. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.66. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Macquarie cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 319,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after buying an additional 31,260 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 567,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,929,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,989,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 26.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,534,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,660,000 after purchasing an additional 318,200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TME stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.68. 152,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,371,717. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.76. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the provision of online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded by Jia Xin Peng on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

