Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) to Announce -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.47) to $0.24. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment reported earnings of ($1.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 93.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to $1.23. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $2.77. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.06. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 60.06% and a negative net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $116.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.25 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PLAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $33.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. William Blair upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $14.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.96.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 5,579 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $262,213.00. Also, Director Stephen M. King sold 15,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $667,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,303.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,579 shares of company stock valued at $1,157,913. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,171,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,724 shares during the last quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $25,967,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,951,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,283,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,111,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $213,473,000 after purchasing an additional 408,706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLAY traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 822,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,418. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.61 and a 200-day moving average of $33.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.32. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $51.73.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

