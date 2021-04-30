Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) to Announce -$0.60 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) will report earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Dyne Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.54). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($2.26). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.63) to ($2.48). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dyne Therapeutics.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.27).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DYN shares. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dyne Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock opened at $19.20 on Friday. Dyne Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $32.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 81.20 and a quick ratio of 81.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DYN. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

