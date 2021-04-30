Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) to Announce $0.72 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.67. Eagle Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.41. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $4.62. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $2.38. The company had revenue of $49.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.08 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 8.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th.

NASDAQ EGRX traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.61. 78 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,227. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.18. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $36.48 and a fifty-two week high of $56.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $536.74 million, a PE ratio of 116.95 and a beta of 0.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGRX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,941,016 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,393,000 after buying an additional 33,415 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 791,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,865,000 after purchasing an additional 155,062 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 312,717 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,053,000 after purchasing an additional 128,293 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 307,010 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,297,000 after purchasing an additional 8,718 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 264,397 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,295,000 after purchasing an additional 109,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

