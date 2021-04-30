Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) to Announce $0.68 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.63. Integra LifeSciences posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 106.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will report full-year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $2.91. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Integra LifeSciences.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $360.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.78 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IART shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Integra LifeSciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:IART opened at $75.07 on Tuesday. Integra LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $42.12 and a 12 month high of $77.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26.

In other news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 25,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,834,547.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,126,551. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Mosebrook sold 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total value of $72,684.60. Insiders have sold a total of 1,086,352 shares of company stock valued at $74,379,561 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IART. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,487,433 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $161,484,000 after purchasing an additional 792,588 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,303,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,622,163 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $300,071,000 after buying an additional 572,291 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,710,733 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $175,981,000 after buying an additional 244,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 263.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 284,545 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $18,473,000 after purchasing an additional 206,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

