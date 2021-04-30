Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) to Post -$0.48 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) to report earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.55) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.45). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.53) to ($1.98). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.07) to ($2.35). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for iTeos Therapeutics.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43).

ITOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Shares of ITOS stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.91. 104,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,173. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.12. iTeos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $47.61.

In other iTeos Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 5,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $188,236.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,237,000. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $605,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

