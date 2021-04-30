Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) to Post -$0.48 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) to report earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.55) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.45). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.53) to ($1.98). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.07) to ($2.35). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for iTeos Therapeutics.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43).

ITOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Shares of ITOS stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.91. 104,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,173. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.12. iTeos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $47.61.

In other iTeos Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 5,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $188,236.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,237,000. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $605,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iTeos Therapeutics (ITOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.