Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) to Post $1.24 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.37. Jack in the Box reported earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 148%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full-year earnings of $6.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.93 to $7.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $7.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.41. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $338.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.51 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on JACK. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Jack in the Box from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Jack in the Box to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.69.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,251 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 380,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,296,000 after purchasing an additional 9,170 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,240,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,016,000 after buying an additional 12,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ JACK opened at $120.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.14. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $56.52 and a 12 month high of $121.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.41%.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

