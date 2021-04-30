Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to Announce $0.78 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Veeva Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.72. Veeva Systems posted earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will report full-year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.39. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $4.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Veeva Systems.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis.

VEEV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.04.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded down $4.53 on Thursday, hitting $282.01. 535,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 938,890. Veeva Systems has a 52-week low of $182.79 and a 52-week high of $325.54. The stock has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.78, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $265.27 and its 200 day moving average is $278.43.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $773,699.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,868.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brent R. Bowman sold 171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total value of $45,482.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,854.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,545 shares of company stock valued at $2,836,392 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dohj LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in Veeva Systems by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

