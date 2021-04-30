Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $607.10 Million

Brokerages expect Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) to report $607.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Viasat’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $592.73 million and the highest estimate coming in at $631.10 million. Viasat reported sales of $591.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Viasat will report full year sales of $2.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Viasat.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.37. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $575.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Viasat’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Viasat from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Viasat from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James raised Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, William Blair raised Viasat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Viasat has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.14.

In other news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $167,070.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,542.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSAT. FMR LLC grew its stake in Viasat by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,240,000 after buying an additional 55,804 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Viasat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Viasat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,982,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Viasat by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,685 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Viasat by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 62,493 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 15,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

VSAT opened at $53.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.54. Viasat has a 12-month low of $29.82 and a 12-month high of $61.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,662.50 and a beta of 1.21.

Viasat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

