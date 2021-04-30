Zacks: Brokerages Expect Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Will Post Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) to announce $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Crown Castle International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.62 and the highest is $1.69. Crown Castle International posted earnings per share of $1.45 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Crown Castle International will report full year earnings of $6.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.67 to $6.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.09 to $7.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Crown Castle International.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on CCI shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.57.

In other Crown Castle International news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total transaction of $611,991.12. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $163.03 per share, with a total value of $244,545.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,048 shares in the company, valued at $333,885.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 7,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,828 and have sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $187.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.48, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. Crown Castle International has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $188.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 93.50%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

