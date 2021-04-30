Zacks: Brokerages Expect EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $104.66 Million

Brokerages expect EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) to announce sales of $104.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $102.62 million and the highest estimate coming in at $107.93 million. EVO Payments reported sales of $111.17 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full-year sales of $482.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $470.90 million to $490.74 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $544.46 million, with estimates ranging from $524.46 million to $565.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for EVO Payments.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $116.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.28 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Compass Point upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.63.

EVOP stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,811. EVO Payments has a twelve month low of $18.03 and a twelve month high of $31.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.48 and a beta of 1.73.

In related news, insider Catherine E. Lafiandra sold 25,808 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $671,008.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,666. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 21,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $630,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 335,563 shares in the company, valued at $10,070,245.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,174 shares of company stock worth $2,936,903. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVOP. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in EVO Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $409,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 221.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 16,723 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of EVO Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

