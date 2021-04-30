Zacks: Brokerages Expect Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.72 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.72) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.85) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.60). Marathon Petroleum posted earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 350%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will report full year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to $4.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $6.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Marathon Petroleum.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The business’s revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MPC. Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $56.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.34 and its 200-day moving average is $45.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.24. Marathon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $59.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,274,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $714,492,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206,764 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $331,000,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $318,088,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,835,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $282,718,000 after acquiring an additional 40,950 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,319,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,655,000 after buying an additional 2,413,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

