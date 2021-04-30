Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.88 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) will announce sales of $20.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.09 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.45 million. Ready Capital posted sales of $22.62 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full year sales of $96.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $88.30 million to $111.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $114.62 million, with estimates ranging from $99.00 million to $141.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ready Capital.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 14.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RC. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Ready Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $795,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Ready Capital by 2.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ready Capital by 8.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 269,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 22,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Ready Capital by 46.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 11,056 shares during the last quarter. 45.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,322. Ready Capital has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $15.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.85 million, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ready Capital (RC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.