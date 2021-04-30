Zacks: Brokerages Expect Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $801.04 Million

Analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) will report sales of $801.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $814.60 million and the lowest is $788.38 million. Spirit Airlines reported sales of $138.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 478.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full-year sales of $3.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $5.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Spirit Airlines.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $461.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.78 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 20.56%. Spirit Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.86) EPS.

SAVE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Vertical Research lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Spirit Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spirit Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 251.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. 52.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SAVE traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.69. The company had a trading volume of 153,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,923,792. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.63. Spirit Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $40.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

