Zacks: Brokerages Expect TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) to Post -$0.31 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) to report earnings per share of ($0.31) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for TripAdvisor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.09). TripAdvisor reported earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 542.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TripAdvisor will report full-year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.68. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.84. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TripAdvisor.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The travel company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 24.54% and a negative return on equity of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.12 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.65.

TripAdvisor stock opened at $47.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.68 and a beta of 1.48. TripAdvisor has a 12-month low of $14.53 and a 12-month high of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRIP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 473.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 69.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

