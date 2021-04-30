Zacks: Brokerages Expect Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) to announce $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Zscaler’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.08. Zscaler also reported earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Zscaler.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $157.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.45 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZS shares. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zscaler from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $171.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Zscaler from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.48.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.44, for a total transaction of $1,319,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 276,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,045,620.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.99, for a total value of $1,133,940.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,812 shares of company stock valued at $14,407,053. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 463.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 17.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invictus RG purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zscaler stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $187.64. 1,174,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,972,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $65.51 and a 1 year high of $230.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -211.65 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.21.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

