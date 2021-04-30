Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) to Sell

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crescent Point Energy Corp. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The Company’s operations consist of light and medium oil and natural gas assets strategically focused in core areas in southern Saskatchewan and central and southern Alberta. Crescent Point Energy Corp., formerly known as Crescent Point Energy Trust, is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Desjardins upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Scotiabank upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Crescent Point Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Crescent Point Energy from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.10.

Shares of NYSE CPG opened at $4.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.89. Crescent Point Energy has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $4.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $343.63 million for the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 166.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPG. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

