Zacks Investment Research Downgrades DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) to Sell

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DBV Technologies SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops products and immunotherapies for the diagnosis and treatment of various food allergies, including milk and peanut. The Company delivers biological immunoactive compounds, such as allergens, to the immune system by targeting the antigen-presenting cells present in skin. DBV Technologies SA is headquartered in Bagneux, France. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DBVT. Societe Generale cut shares of DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, January 18th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. DBV Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.11.

DBV Technologies stock opened at $6.34 on Wednesday. DBV Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $7.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $696.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 687.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,106 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 23,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

