Zacks Investment Research Downgrades First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) to Hold

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Commonwealth Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956, as amended. The Corporation operates two chartered banks, First Commonwealth Bank and Southwest Bank. Personal financial planning and other financial services and insurance products are also provided through First Commonwealth Trust Company and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency. The Corporation also operates through Commonwealth Systems Corporation, a data processing subsidiary. “

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FCF. Stephens started coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of NYSE FCF opened at $14.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.97. First Commonwealth Financial has a 52-week low of $6.77 and a 52-week high of $15.56.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.12. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $96.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. First Commonwealth Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Commonwealth Financial news, EVP Brian G. Karrip sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $109,520.00. Also, EVP Matthew C. Tomb sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $157,625.00. Insiders have sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock worth $303,395 over the last quarter. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,968,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,538,000 after buying an additional 47,350 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,676,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,344,000 after purchasing an additional 26,864 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,457,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,950,000 after purchasing an additional 54,133 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,120,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 60,105 shares during the period. 66.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Commonwealth Financial (FCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.