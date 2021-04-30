Zacks Investment Research Downgrades iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) to Sell

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iTeos Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics. iTeos Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

ITOS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

Shares of ITOS opened at $23.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.12. iTeos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $47.61.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43). Equities analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 5,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $188,236.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITOS. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $58,112,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,988,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,662,000 after purchasing an additional 988,298 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,064,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,009,000 after purchasing an additional 402,336 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,098,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,138,000 after purchasing an additional 330,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. grew its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 80,633 shares in the last quarter. 71.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

