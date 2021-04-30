Zacks Investment Research Lowers Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agrify Corporation is a developer of advanced and proprietary precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace. Agrify Corporation is based in BURLINGTON, Mass. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Maxim Group started coverage on Agrify in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on Agrify in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:AGFY opened at $11.77 on Tuesday. Agrify has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $21.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.09.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Agrify stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 113,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 0.56% of Agrify as of its most recent SEC filing.

Agrify Company Profile

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

