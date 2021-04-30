Zacks Investment Research Lowers Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arbor Realty Trust is a specialized real estate finance company investing in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, preferred equity, mortgage-related securities and other real estate-related assets. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.13.

NYSE ABR opened at $17.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.62. Arbor Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $18.06. The company has a quick ratio of 18.39, a current ratio of 18.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.88.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.46. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 7.88%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 97.06%.

In related news, Director William C. Green acquired 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.60 per share, for a total transaction of $59,594.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 113,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,792.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

