Zacks Investment Research Lowers Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) to Hold

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Otis Worldwide Corp. provides elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service. Otis Worldwide Corp. is based in Farmington, Connecticut. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on OTIS. HSBC raised Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $78.69 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide has a 1-year low of $47.20 and a 1-year high of $79.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.39.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 15.9% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,728,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,244,000 after acquiring an additional 511,127 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 101.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 104,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,167,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 166,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

