Zacks Investment Research Lowers Post (NYSE:POST) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Post (NYSE:POST) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $119.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Although Post Holdings’ shares have outperformed the industry in the past three months, the stock might derail in the near term. We note that the company’s Foodservice segment is bearing the brunt of coronavirus-induced reduced away-from-home food demand. Soft demand across restaurants has been hindering sales in Foodservice unit. Notably, revenues in this segment slumped 15.7% in the first quarter of fiscal 2021. Apart from this, Post Holdings is witnessing strained gross margin, which contracted 120 basis points in the first quarter. Nonetheless, gains from strategic buyouts as well as sturdy performance in BellRing Brands and Weetabix units have been acting as upsides for the company. In fact, strong performance across most segments along with pandemic-led higher retail demand trends boosted the top line in the first quarter.”

Get Post alerts:

POST has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Post from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.78.

Shares of POST traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $113.45. The stock had a trading volume of 418 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,180. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,778.74 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.56 and a 200 day moving average of $99.39. Post has a 52 week low of $81.38 and a 52 week high of $114.13.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. Post had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Post will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $140,440.30. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POST. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Post by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Post by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Post in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Post by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 20,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Post (POST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.