Zacks Investment Research Lowers Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veoneer, Inc. manufactures automotive safety products. The Company offers radar systems, brakes, driver monitoring equipment, restraint controls and driver assist software. Veoneer, Inc. is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Get Veoneer alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VNE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Veoneer from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Veoneer to a sell rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Veoneer from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Veoneer in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Veoneer from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.92.

Shares of VNE traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.89. 8,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,810. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.33. Veoneer has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $30.71.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.07). Veoneer had a negative net margin of 40.13% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veoneer will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Veoneer by 11.2% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 36,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Veoneer in the fourth quarter worth $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Veoneer by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 43,120 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Veoneer in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Veoneer by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.26% of the company’s stock.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units, crash sensors, seat belt pre-tensioner electronic controllers, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veoneer (VNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veoneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veoneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.