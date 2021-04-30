Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) to “Buy”

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $229.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.19% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. is one of the largest automotive retailers. Asbury offers customers an extensive range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicle sales and related financing and insurance, vehicle maintenance and repair services, replacement parts and service contracts. They sell used vehicles at all franchised dealership locations and stand-alone stores. Used vehicle sales include the sale of used vehicles to individual retail customers and the sale of used vehicles to other dealers at auction. They provide vehicle repair and maintenance services, sell replacement parts, and recondition used vehicles at all of our dealerships. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Truist increased their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.89.

NYSE:ABG opened at $204.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $197.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.50. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.07. Asbury Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $88.74 and a fifty-two week high of $233.58.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $1.17. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 2,000 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,098,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP George A. Villasana sold 4,178 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.19, for a total value of $773,723.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,335.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,655 shares of company stock worth $5,393,962. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 270,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,425,000 after buying an additional 139,435 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,746,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,847 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

