Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) to “Buy”

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $86.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.46% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Consistency and diversity of operations and increased focus on delivering consumer-centric strategic business solutions ensure persistent profitability for Omnicom. The company’s bottom line is benefiting from ongoing operating efficiency initiatives in real estate, back office services, procurement and IT areas. Change in business mix resulting from disposition of some non-core or underperforming agencies over the past year, is also aiding the bottom line. Omnicom has a consistent record of dividend payment and share repurchases. Partly due to these positives, shares of Omnicom have improved in the past year. However, global presence exposes it to foreign exchange rate risks. Dependence on information technology systems makes it vulnerable to cybersecurity threats. The company’s CRM Execution and Support segment remains a concern.”

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on OMC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

OMC stock opened at $82.33 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.69. The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. Omnicom Group has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $83.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Omnicom Group news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $6,540,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMC. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the third quarter valued at about $2,018,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 13.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 19.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 10.8% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omnicom Group (OMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.