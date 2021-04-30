Zacks Investment Research Upgrades PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $52.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PTC Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of orally administered, small-molecule drugs for genetic disorders, oncology and infectious disease. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. is based in South Plainfield, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised PTC Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised PTC Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.91.

PTCT stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.67. The stock had a trading volume of 17,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,007. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.22. PTC Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $41.35 and a 52-week high of $70.82.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $118.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.47 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 123.19% and a negative return on equity of 76.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics will post -6.26 EPS for the current year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, Director Dawn Svoronos sold 506 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total value of $28,821.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,412.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 1,968 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total value of $112,097.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,742.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,288 shares of company stock valued at $351,256 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 170.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

