Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $61.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Zalando SE is an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing, sports products, shoes, bags and other accessories for men, women and children. Zalando SE is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ZLNDY. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank raised Zalando from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. HSBC initiated coverage on Zalando in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZLNDY opened at $53.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Zalando has a 12 month low of $23.50 and a 12 month high of $62.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.08 and a 200-day moving average of $52.81. The company has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.97 and a beta of 1.66.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

