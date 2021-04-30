Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $411.13.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZBRA. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $496.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $486.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $412.11. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $215.52 and a twelve month high of $518.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of 54.63 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.39, for a total transaction of $7,605,522.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,722,700.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Cho sold 337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.98, for a total transaction of $167,145.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,300,851.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,535 shares of company stock valued at $25,429,582. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,920,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,283,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,429,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $549,301,000 after buying an additional 145,268 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,098,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 471,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,313,000 after buying an additional 115,334 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

