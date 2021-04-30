Zel Trading Up 4.2% Over Last 7 Days (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. One Zel coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Zel has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. Zel has a total market cap of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.97 or 0.00434477 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.04 or 0.00166226 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $120.30 or 0.00219649 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00010737 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00005107 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004305 BTC.

Zel Profile

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . The official website for Zel is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

