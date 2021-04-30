ZelaaPayAE 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $100,455.00 (ZPAE)

ZelaaPayAE (CURRENCY:ZPAE) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 30th. In the last seven days, ZelaaPayAE has traded 32.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZelaaPayAE has a market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $100,455.00 worth of ZelaaPayAE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZelaaPayAE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ZelaaPayAE Profile

ZPAE is a coin. ZelaaPayAE’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 170,012,159 coins. ZelaaPayAE’s official Twitter account is @zelaapay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZelaaPayAE is www.zelaapay.ae

According to CryptoCompare, “ZPAE is a cryptocurrency for Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and other parts of the Arab Emirates. ZPAYae claims to make it easier to store, share or use your assets in the format of a cryptocurrency. With ZPAYae, you can transfer Emirati dirham (AED) – and in the future other fiat currencies as well. “

