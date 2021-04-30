Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.16-0.19 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $317-322 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $310.22 million.Zendesk also updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZEN. Cowen lifted their price objective on Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zendesk from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday. They set an outperform rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zendesk currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $153.07.

NYSE:ZEN traded down $5.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $149.53. 1,835,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,235,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. Zendesk has a one year low of $70.05 and a one year high of $166.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of -95.24 and a beta of 1.27.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.38 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zendesk will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total transaction of $465,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,586,014.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $6,829,582.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 833,854 shares in the company, valued at $129,797,713.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,917 shares of company stock worth $25,657,280. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

