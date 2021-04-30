Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $169.14.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Zillow Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at $1,655,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Zillow Group by 69.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 10,878 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Zillow Group by 30.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at $369,000. Institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZG traded down $3.77 on Thursday, reaching $135.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.02 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.20. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $40.23 and a 12-month high of $212.40.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.17 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Zillow Group will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offers various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sale of homes; title and escrow services; title insurance products and services; and mortgage loans.

