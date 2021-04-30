Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) EVP Sells $240,221.24 in Stock

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 4,382 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $240,221.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,995.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $56.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $25.07 and a 52 week high of $60.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.69 and a 200 day moving average of $46.33.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.74. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 160.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 222,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,666,000 after purchasing an additional 137,171 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 205.1% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 242,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,537,000 after purchasing an additional 163,061 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,459,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,845,000 after purchasing an additional 56,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on ZION shares. Truist lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.22.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.