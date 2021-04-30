ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zix Corporation is the leading provider of hosted email encryption and e-prescribing services. ZixCorp’s hosted Email Encryption Service provides an easy and cost-effective way to ensure customer privacy and regulatory compliance for corporate email. Its PocketScript e-prescribing service reduces costs and improves patient care by automating the prescription process between payors, doctors, and pharmacies. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZIXI. Stephens began coverage on shares of ZIX in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of ZIX in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of ZIX in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZIXI traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,183. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. ZIX has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $10.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.61 million, a PE ratio of -25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $57.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.79 million. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 63.79% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. Research analysts anticipate that ZIX will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Taher Elgamal sold 25,000 shares of ZIX stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,837 shares in the company, valued at $635,055.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZIXI. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ZIX by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,829,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,786,000 after purchasing an additional 400,397 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in ZIX by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,488,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,837,000 after acquiring an additional 278,353 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in ZIX by 24.9% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 778,034 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,874,000 after buying an additional 155,045 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ZIX by 345.0% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 742,002 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after purchasing an additional 575,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in ZIX by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,988 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after buying an additional 90,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Zix Corporation provides solutions for email encryption, data loss prevention, threat protection, unified archiving, and cloud data backup in the United States, Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; and Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

