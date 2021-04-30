Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Purchases New Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $29,582,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $33,085,710. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.56.

FedEx stock opened at $296.06 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.40 and a fifty-two week high of $305.66. The stock has a market cap of $78.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

