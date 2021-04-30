Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Purchases New Position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 71,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,791,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Farfetch by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,925,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,628,000 after acquiring an additional 13,737,367 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Farfetch by 352.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,483,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,079,000 after acquiring an additional 19,850,348 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Farfetch during the 4th quarter worth about $873,875,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Farfetch during the 4th quarter worth about $514,600,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Farfetch by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,166,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,295,000 after acquiring an additional 551,468 shares during the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Farfetch from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farfetch from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Farfetch has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.43.

NYSE:FTCH opened at $49.14 on Friday. Farfetch Ltd has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $73.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 3.53.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($6.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($6.15). Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 81.22% and a negative net margin of 77.29%. The company had revenue of $540.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

