Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Purchases New Position in Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MONCU)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MONCU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 72,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

OTCMKTS MONCU opened at $9.99 on Friday. Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $10.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.99.

Monument Circle Acquisition Company Profile

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media, technology, sports and entertainment sectors, and related industries.

