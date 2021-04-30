Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Takes $5.01 Million Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 75,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,009,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 1,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $126,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,588. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $9,784,207.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,371 shares in the company, valued at $18,874,712.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,332 shares of company stock worth $12,064,527 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

HIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $54.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.77.

NYSE:HIG opened at $66.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.58 and a 200 day moving average of $51.61. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.26 and a 52-week high of $69.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.78%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

