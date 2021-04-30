Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Takes Position in Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Separately, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thoma Bravo Advantage during the 1st quarter worth $1,667,000.

Shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage stock opened at $10.55 on Friday. Thoma Bravo Advantage has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $13.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.44.

Thoma Bravo Advantage focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

